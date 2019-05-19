Barton County Historical Society to present on Allen’s Corner & Zarah Hotel

Allen’s Corner to the Zarah Hotel will be the subject of a program by Justin Engleman and Karen Neuforth at the Barton County Historical Society on Monday evening, May 20. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m., is free and open to the public.

A history of Great Bend in photographs will be presented with such subjects and G. H. Hulme’s Drover’s Headquarters, C. M. Brack Automobile Agency, the Kendall Hotel, Citizens National Bank and the Farmers and Merchants National Bank, covering the 1870s to the modern era. More familiar locations like the American State Bank, Municipal Auditorium and First Methodist Church will be included in the program as well. More than 100 slides will be included in the presentation. A variety of businesses, houses of worship, and government buildings will be represented.