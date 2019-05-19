Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball announces new promotion

BUSINESS NEWS

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB) is pleased to announce the promotion of Lynda Jamison to HR Manager.

Jamison has been with ABBB since 2013. Originally hired as a Client Services Specialist, she was promoted to Senior Client Services Specialist in early 2019. In her new role, Jamison will lead all recruitment and onboarding efforts, manage the firm’s TALENT Internship Program, and assist with benefits administration. She will continue to work out of the firm’s Great Bend office.

“Congratulations to Lynda as she takes on this new role within the firm,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “Lynda’s previous HR experience will serve her well as she makes this transition! We’re excited to watch her step into this new position within the firm and wish her all the best.”

A graduate of Barclay College, Jamison holds bachelor’s degrees in both Business Administration and Organizational Management. She lives in Great Bend with her husband, Mike. Together they have two children, Bruce and Bethany.