U.S. Marshals capture Kan. man wanted for shooting victim in car repair dispute

TOPEKA— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force on a felony Shawnee County warrant for charges of Aggravated Battery and Criminal possession of a firearm.

Those charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred on April 30, in the 2200 block of SE Turnpike Avenue in Topeka, according the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. On Thursday, member of the task force apprehended 35-year-old Mario O’Neal Sr.

He is accused of shooting the victim multiple times over a dispute about mechanical repairs on his vehicle.

The Fugitive Task Force had been searching for O’Neal for several days when their investigation led them to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of SW Park South Court in Topeka.

A search warrant for O’Neal was served by the task force at one of the apartments in the complex and O’Neal was located and arrested on the warrants. He was subsequently booked into the Shawnee County jail on the charges and is awaiting further court proceedings

The Fugitive Task Force is comprised of various law enforcement agencies to include the United States Marshals Service, ICE, the Kansas Department of Corrections, and the Topeka Police Department.