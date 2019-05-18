Sunday Weather

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Showers and thunderstorms. High near 59. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 56. East wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.