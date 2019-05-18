Saturday Sports Headlines

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrian Sampson got his first career win following opener José Leclerc in his first major league start and the Texas Rangers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3. Rougned Odor and Shin-Soo Choo homered in a seven-run second inning. Joey Gallo had both his hits in the highest-scoring inning this season for Texas. It was the Cardinals’ first game in Arlington since losing Game 5 of the 2011 World Series. ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrian Sampson got his first career win following opener José Leclerc in his first major league start and the Texas Rangers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3. Rougned Odor and Shin-Soo Choo homered in a seven-run second inning. Joey Gallo had both his hits in the highest-scoring inning this season for Texas. It was the Cardinals’ first game in Arlington since losing Game 5 of the 2011 World Series.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout and Albert Pujols had two hits each and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2. Matt Harvey pitched two-run ball for five innings, and the Angels opened a nine-game homestand with a win after dropping three of four. The Royals have lost three in a row and five of their last six.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have activated Carlos Martínez from the injured list after the right-hander missed the first 44 games of the season with a right shoulder cuff strain. The club also designated veteran right-hander Luke Gregerson for assignment before Friday’s interleague game at the Texas Rangers. Rookie reliever Ryan Helsley was recalled from Triple-A Memphis and right-hander Dominic Leone was sent down.

National Headlines

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ The Milwaukee Bucks have a two-games-to-none lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals following a wire-to-wire victory over the Raptors, 125-103. Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the Bucks pulled within two victories of their first trip to the Finals since 1974. Kawhi Leonard had a game-high 31 points for the Raptors, who host Game 3 on Sunday.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Brooks Koepka heads into today’s third round of the PGA Championship with the lowest 36-hole score in major championship history and the largest lead by anyone at the halfway point of a Grand Slam event in 85 years. He finished the second round at 12-under 128, seven shots ahead of Jordan Spieth (speeth) and Adam Scott. Tiger Woods won’t be playing today. The Masters champion missed the cut by one stroke.

BALTIMORE (AP) _ There’s a wide open 13-horse field for today’s Preakness, which won’t include a Kentucky Derby winner for the first time since 1996. While there’s no chance of a Triple Crown this year, today’s winner has the chance to become just the 19th horse all time to fall short in the Derby but win the Preakness and Belmont.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Damian Lillard says the Warriors did their job and protected home court. Now it’s time for the Trail Blazers to do the same. The Western Conference finals between the upstart Blazers and the defending champion Warriors shifts to Portland tonight with Golden State holding a 2-0 advantage.

NEW YORK (AP) _ The Yankees host Tampa Bay this afternoon in a rematch between Rays left-hander Blake Snell and Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. Snell struck out 12 over 5 2/3 innings last Sunday at Tropicana Field but lost 7-1 to Tanaka, who went seven innings. Tampa Bay enters the weekend series with a half-game lead over New York in the AL East.

ROME (AP) — Johanna Konta has reached the Italian Open final after rallying past sixth-seeded Kiki Bertens 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 in nearly three hours. In the men’s semifinals later today, Rafael Nadal meets Stefanos Tsitsipas — a week after losing to the Greek player in Madrid. Also, Novak Djokovic plays Diego Schwartzman.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Texas 7 St. Louis 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Tampa Bay 3

Final Oakland 7 Detroit 2

Final Houston 3 Boston 1

Final Baltimore 5 Cleveland 1

Final Toronto 10 Chi White Sox 2

Final L-A Angels 5 Kansas City 2

Final Minnesota 7 Seattle 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 14 Washington 6

Final Philadelphia 5 Colorado 4

Final Miami 8 N-Y Mets 6

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Cincinnati 0

Final Atlanta 12 Milwaukee 8

Final Arizona 7 San Francisco 0

Final Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Milwaukee 125 Toronto 103

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 2 San Jose 1