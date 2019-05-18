Police investigation leads to arrest of Kansas shooting suspect

TOPEKA— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest.

Just after 2p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a local hospital on the report of a male victim arriving with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers discovered the incident occurred in the area of the 3100 Block of SE Pisces in Topeka, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. The victim appeared to have non-life threating injuries.

On Friday, following an investigation police identified a suspect as 44-year-old Shaun Hightower. On May Just after 12:31 p.m. officers observed Hightower in a local convenience store, and later located him in the 2100 Block of NW Lower Silver Lake Road, according to Monasmith. Police took him into custody without incident on requested charges of Aggravated Battery and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.