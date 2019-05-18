Pickleball courts coming to Hoisington park

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

There has been a strong focus in Hoisington to make additions and upgrade the facilities in Bicentennial Park. Along with an overhaul of the baseball and softball fields, a dog park, the park is now getting two pickleball courts.

Hoisington Recreation Commission Director Chris Kinman says a former Recreation Commission board member presented the idea to the Commission. The initial location for the courts was in the southwest part of town, but Kinman says Bicentennial Park made more sense.

“We suggested to put the courts by the ballparks,” Kinman said. “If we’re going to put in money we want it where the dog park is new, we’re going to be redoing the ballparks, tennis courts are nearby, and the playground will be right beside it.”

Along with a few private donations, the Hoisington Recreation Commission is donating approximately $20,000 for the project. Scott Christians Construction is handling the concrete for the two courts.

A large project will reconfigure the ballfields, update the ballpark facilities, and expand the outfield fences. The dog park will be one acre in size with a 4-foot tall fence.