No injuries, but some damage reported from Kansas twisters

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say there have been no reports of serious injuries from a spate of tornadoes that raked southwest Kansas Friday night.

The National Weather Service says eight tornado sightings had been reported in the area by late Friday night, including one near Dodge City and the tiny town of Ford. Officials are conducting surveys to see whether some of the sightings were of the same tornado.

Emergency management offices in the area said several homes, some outbuildings and sheds were damaged in the storms. Officials reported that the twisters also knocked down power lines.