Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Agenda Meeting May 20, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, May 13, 2019, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be

recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state

their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited

to five minutes.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be

heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at

this time.

A. EMERGENCY RISK MANAGEMENT: Declaration of a State of Local Disaster

Emergency for Barton County, Kansas:

-Barton County has experienced damages as a result of the flooding, high winds and excessive

rainfall during the period of April 28 through May 9, 2019. In an effort to review the damages in

Barton County with state and local officials, the County Commission has been asked to sign a

Disaster Declaration. Amy Miller, Barton County Emergency Management Director, will

present details.

B. RESOLUTION 2019-09: A Resolution Granting a 10-Year Non-Exclusive Franchise to

Cox Communications Kansas, LLC, Its Successors and Assigns to Construct, Operate, and

Maintain a Cable Television System Within the County of Barton, Kansas:

-The Commission will be asked to adopt Resolution 2019-09, A Resolution Granting a 10-Year

Non-Exclusive Franchise to Cox Communications Kansas, LLC, Its Successors and Assigns to

Construct, Operate, and Maintain a Cable Television System Within the County of Barton,

Kansas. Per the Resolution, Barton County receives five percent (5%) of the Gross Annual

Receipts from Cox as is allowed by the FCC. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide

details.

C. COURTHOUSE EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE: Mid Continental Restoration:

-The exterior of the Courthouse is currently being cleaned, resealed and painted by Mid

Continental Restoration. During the cleaning process, the windows were pressure washed and

the paint on the metal portions of the windows showed considerable oxidation and fading.

Repainting of the windows was not included in the original contract in order to reduce costs. A

change order to repaint the oxidized areas of the windows has been submitted by the contractor,

Mid Continental Restoration. Mr. Hathcock will discuss details of proposals.

D. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Electrical Work at the Ellinwood Sand Pit:

-The Road and Bridge Department constructed a building at the Ellinwood sand pit to house

equipment and materials in early 2019. Electric service and outlets were installed to the building

to power lights and engine heaters for the equipment. Mr. Hathcock will discuss details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-County Business Offices will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2019, in observance of the

Memorial Day holiday. The Health Department, the Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office

and the County Landfill will also be closed that day. Emergency services will be in normal

operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

MAY 20, 2019

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Conditionally Permitted Use, Event

Centers – Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager

10:00 a.m. – Financial Update – Matt Patzner, Financial Officer

10:15 a.m. – Business Update – Jim Jordan, County Treasurer

10:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Dena Popp, 911 Director, is

scheduled for May 23, 2019.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019.

VI. ADJOURN.