Kansas man dies after vehicle overturns end over end

RENO COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 1p.m. Saturday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2013 Ford Focus driven by Charles D. Ruff, 49, Harper, was northbound on Kansas 14 just north of Greenfield Road.

The vehicle left the roadway to the left, entered the west ditch, struck a culvert and overturned end over end approximately three times coming to rest on its wheels.

Ruff and a passenger Lisa Marie Moreno, 49, Santa Clara, CA., were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where Ruff died. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.