Great Bend 1st grader wins Smoky Hills TV writers contest

Smoky Hills Public Television has announced the winners of the 2019 SHPTV PBS Kids Writers Contest. SHPTV received over 200 entries, submitted from January through March from 19 communities across Kansas. Children in kindergarten through third grade were eligible to enter stories.

“We again received fantastic stories from children around the state. The children continue to amaze us on how creative they can be when you just give them a paper, pencil, and let their imaginations go to work,” said Tricia Flax, SHPTV events coordinator. “We are thrilled that this program continues to grow! We thank the parents and teachers who encouraged their kids to submit stories!”

Each story was judged twice with three places awarded in each grade level. The children, whose stories placed, received a prize pack and a trophy.

2019 Writers Contest Winners:

Kindergarten

1st – Makennan Kraemer, Satanta – “Race Cars to the Rescue!”

2nd – Macklin Alexander, Satanta – “How Do You Farm?”

3rd – Brasen Fikan, Colby – “The Bug”

1st Grade

1st – Amelia Baskerville, Great Bend – “How Skunk Got Her Smell”

2nd – Reed Newman, Courtland – “Chester Flies South”

3rd – Stormy Guttery, Osborne – “The Amazing Calving Season”

2nd Grade

1st – Drew Schurr, Osborne – “Mike and the Strange UFO”

2nd – Carsyn Hower, Osborne – “Moe & Molly & The Ugly Bubble Day”

3rd – Lainey Kendig, Osborne – “Samocchio!”

3rd Grade

1st – Madisyn Hays, St. Francis – “Taffy & Marshmallow”

2nd – Peter Newman, Courtland – “Fish for Tiger”

3rd – Hallee Johnson, Oakley – “Jordan and Black Farrow

Smoky Hills Public Television serves 71 counties in central and western Kansas. It is available on many cable systems and DirecTV and Dish Network, which includes coverage in the Hutchinson and Wichita areas. More information on Smoky Hills Public Television and its programs and projects is available at http://www.shptv.org/or by calling 800.337.4788.