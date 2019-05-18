GBHS to honor 171 graduating seniors at commencement ceremony

Great Bend High School’s 2019 commencement ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at the Great Bend High School Memorial Stadium. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

Commencement speakers include Senior Class President, Darian Harbaugh leading the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by Elizabeth Linenberger, salutatorian, and Katherine Snapp, valedictorian of the class of 2019. GBHS Principal Tim Friess will also provide remarks.

Members of the USD 428 Board of Education, administration and faculty will present diplomas to 171 graduates. The Great Bend High School Band, under the direction of Mark DeWald with assistance from Don Regehr, will also perform.

For the first time, students in the video production department, under the leadership of Dan Heath, will live-stream the event on Great Bend High School’s Facebook page. Spectators are invited to tune-in at 5 p.m. An archived video will also be available at the conclusion.