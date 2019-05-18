Barton’s Pereira breaks national hammer throw record on day one of Nationals

Alencar Pereira of the 5th ranked Barton Community College men’s track and field team, unleashed a 70.21m (230-04) throw on his fifth attempt to shatter the hammer throw meet record Thursday at the NJCAA Division I Outdoor Championships held in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Already the program and national record holder at 68.31m (224-2) coming into the meet, Pereira reset his mark on the first throw of the day to also beat Brano Davis of Central Arizona College’s 2006 national record by 4.5 meters. Exceeding the 67m distance on his next three throws, the freshman uncorked the final record shattering throw to not only post the world’s No. 82 farthest throw of the season but his home Brazil’s under-23 national record.