There will be a new champion in Region 6 Baseball in 2019. The Barton Cougars lost to Hutchinson Friday night 9-8 as the Blue Dragons scored 4-runs in the 9th and won the game on a walk-off single.

The Cougars had stayed alive earlier in the day with an 8-3 win over Johnson County.

Barton ends the season with a record of 37-22.