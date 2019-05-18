3 hospitalized after pickup hydroplanes in Barton County

BARTON COUNTY — Three people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Saturday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy pickup driven by Brian T. Moeder, 45, Great Bend, was eastbound on U.S. 56 seven miles southwest of Great Bend.

The driver lost control of the pickup when it hydroplaned. It crossed into westbound lanes and struck a 2004 Ford pickup driven by Randall S. Parker, 54, Larned. Both vehicles came to rest in the North ditch.

Moeder, Parker and a passenger in the Ford Traci L. Coulson, 51, Larned were transported to the hospital in Great Bend. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.