Woman from Hays hospitalized after I-70 rollover accident

SHERMAN COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Thursday in Sherman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Cobalt driven by Brittany Kaup, 32, Hays, was eastbound on Interstate 70 one mile west of Goodland.

The vehicle veered off the road to the north. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle traveled into the south ditch and rolled.

Kaup and a passenger KellyGlass, 22, Chickasha, OK., were transported to the hospital in Goodland. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.