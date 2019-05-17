Weekend Weather

Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 4am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
A chance of thunderstorms before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 71. North northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy.
Friday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.