Weekend Weather

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 4am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A chance of thunderstorms before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 71. North northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.