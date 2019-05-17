Police: Kansas boy hit while riding bike remains hospitalized

TOPEKA— The boy injured Tuesday after hit by a car while riding a bicycle remains hospitalized.

Just before 7p.m., police responded to the intersection of SW 4th and Taylor in Topeka where the vehicle struck the 11-year-old on a bicycle.

EMS transported the boy to a local hospital with what was determined to be life threatening injuries. He remains in serious condition, according to Topeka Police Lt. Andrew Beightel.

The Topeka Police Accident Reconstruction Team have have investigated the incident. Police have not released additional details.