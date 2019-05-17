Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Police: Car stolen in Kansas in 1991 found in Missouri barn

by

JOHNSON COUNTY —A 1991 Mustang 5.0 stolen in Kansas back in October 1993 has been recovered. Captain Fredrickson, who took the report as a patrolman got the call Thursday, according to a social media report form Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez.

The car was recovered in a Missouri barn and identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.