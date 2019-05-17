Police: 2 Kan. teens hospitalized after shot during drug transaction

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 7:30 p.m. police responded to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of SW 29th in Topeka in reference gunshots in the area, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

While officers were investigating the crime scene at the apartment, one juvenile teen male and one juvenile teen female arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victims are expected to make a full recovery.

Through the investigation it was discovered that this incident was a direct result from a narcotics transaction, according to Beightel.

Information gleaned from the investigation, police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, later identified as Trevon Leson Williams, 18 yrs. old of Topeka.

Police booked Williams into the Shawnee County Jail on requested charges of aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm.