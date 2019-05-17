Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTy — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Topeka.

Just after 6p.m. Thursday, police responded to 3900 block of SW Atwood Terrace on a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Upon arrival, police located two individuals inside the residence. One individual was deceased and the other one was transported to a local hospital with life threating injuries.

Detectives and other officers were still on the scene and all parties involved are accounted for, according to Munoz.

Police have not reported an arrest and released no additional details early Friday.