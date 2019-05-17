Panthers draw St. Thomas Aquinas in 5A State Tournament

The Great Bend Panthers open with St. Thomas Aquinas Thursday morning in the opening round of the 5A State Baseball Tournament at Eck Stadium in Wichita. First pitch is scheduled for 11 am.

The 10-10 Panthers are the #7 seed in the tournament while Aquinas is the #2 seed with a record of 19-3. If the Panthers can pull the upset they would face either Pittsburg or St. James Academy on Friday morning at 11 am.

Thursday’s game can be heard on B-104.3 starting at 10:45.

5A State Tournament Bracket

Thursday

11:00 Great Bend (10-10) vs St. Thomas Aquinas (19-3)

1:15 Pittsburg (17-4) vs St. James Academy (12-9)

3:30 Bishop Carroll (21-0) vs Salina South (10-10)

5:45 Topeka-Seaman (17-5) vs Ark City (13-8)

Friday

11:00 Great Bend/Aquinas winner vs Pittsburg/St. James winner

1:15 Carroll/South winner vs Seaman/Ark City winner

3:30 3rd place game

5:45 Championship game

2-1A State Tournament – Great Bend Sports Complex

Thursday

11:00 Elkhart (19-0) vs Wichita Independent (13-10)

1:15 Humboldt (20-3) vs Heritage Christian Academy (13-6)

3:30 Marion (18-1) vs Kansas City Christian (14-8)

5:45 Sedgwick (15-2) vs Rossville (14-8)

Friday

11:00 Elkhart/Independent winner vs Humboldt/Heritage Christian winner

1:15 Marion/Kansas City Christian winner vs Sedgwick/Rossville winner

3:30 3rd place game

5:45 Championship game