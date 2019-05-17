Kan. Governor cancels no-bid contracts worth more than $110 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration is canceling two no-bid contracts valued at more than $110 million that were negotiated by Kansas Revenue Department officials from previous administrations.

The 10-year contracts with CGI Technologies were awarded to overhaul and outsource its information technology systems.

The state has paid $28 million to CGI under the agreements reached while Republicans Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer were governor.

Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said CGI didn’t adequately perform its contractual obligations.

Kelly said the no-bid contract process produced agreements that weren’t in the state’s best interests. She said the bidding process ensures contracts are transparent.

The governor sent a letter terminating the contacts Thursday but her administration had been reviewing IT operations in the revenue department since taking office in January.