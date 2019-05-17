Great Bend Post

Increase in contraband drugs at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility

PAWNEE COUNTY —The Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility has been experiencing an increase in the presence of contraband drugs in the facility, according to Kansas Department of Corrections spokesperson Jeanny Sharp.

Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility
photo-Kansas News Service

The increase has resulted in one offender death and several offenders being hospitalized as a result of drug use.

Contraband interdiction efforts have been increased at the facility and  as a result, all visitation with offenders has been suspended this weekend, May 18 – 19, 2019.