Friday Sports Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves got another big night from rookie Austin Riley and five-plus scoreless innings from starting pitcher Julio Teheran to win for the fifth time in six games with a 10-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Nick Markakis and Freddie Freeman each added a pair of RBIs. Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright gave up five runs, five hits and five walks with two strikeouts in four innings.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rougned Odor homered twice, Willie Calhoun went deep for the second straight day, and the Texas Rangers routed the Kansas City Royals 16-1 in the rubber game of their three-game series. Calhoun also had a two-run single and finished with four hits for the Rangers. Lance Lynn earned the win and Homer Bailey took the loss for Kansas City.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — TCU running back Sewo Olonilua has been arrested on drug possession charges. The Walker County Sheriff’s Department says Olonilua is facing third-degree felony charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The 21-year-old Olonilua was arrested in Huntsville, not far from where he played high school football in suburban Houston. He set a school bowl record with 194 yards rushing in a victory over California last season.

National Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Stephen Curry scored a game-high 37 points and the Golden State Warriors stormed back from a 65-50 halftime deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 114-111 in Game 2 of the NBA’s Western Conference finals. Klay Thompson contributed 13 of his 24 points while the Warriors outscored the Blazers 39-24 in the third quarter. Golden State didn’t take the lead for good until Kevon Looney’s dunk made it 112-111 in the final minute.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ The Warriors will play at least two more games without All-Star forward Kevin Durant because of a strained right calf. Durant hasn’t played since suffering the injury in Game 5 of the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals, missing Golden State’s last three games. He leads the NBA in playoff scoring at 34.2 points a game.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Defending champion Brooks Koepka is the leader heading into the second round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Long Island. He broke the course record with a 7-under 63 that gives him a one-shot advantage over Danny Lee. Koepka is the the first player in 101 years of the PGA Championship to shoot that score twice.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The Boston Bruins are back in the Stanley Cup final for the third time in nine seasons after completing a three-game sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes. Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Tuukka Rask stopped 24 shots as the Bruins blanked the Canes, 4-0. David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists to back Rask, who notched his seventh career postseason shutout and second in five games.

UNDATED (AP) _ Arizona Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. The NFL did not specify which illegal substance Peterson allegedly used. Peterson can participate in all offseason workouts and preseason games. He will be eligible to return Oct. 14, before Arizona’s game against the New York Giants.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 17 Detroit 3

Final Texas 16 Kansas City 1

Final Cleveland 14 Baltimore 7

Final Chi White Sox 4 Toronto 2

Final Minnesota 11 Seattle 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 11 Philadelphia 3

Final Washington 7 N-Y Mets 6

Final Cincinnati 4 Chi Cubs 2

Final Atlanta 10 St. Louis 2

Final San Diego 4 Pittsburgh 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 114 Portland 111

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 4 Carolina 0