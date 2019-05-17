Cop Shop (5/16)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/16)

Theft

At 11:27 a.m. a theft was reported at 4 NW 30 Road 10-1.

Criminal Damage

At 5:52 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 508 Cunnife Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:19 p.m. an accident was reported at 461 NW K-96 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/16)

Theft

At 9:04 a.m. theft of a check and card from her wallet was reported at 1217 Williams Street.

Burglary / Not In Progress

At 10:04 a.m. a report of someone breaking into the residence and taking items was made at 1411 20th Street.

Theft

At 10:46 a.m. theft of a bike was reported at 812 Pine Pl.

At 4:42 p.m. theft of a registration decal was reported at 3005 Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:57 p.m. an accident was reported at 16th Street & Monroe Street.