Cop Shop (5/16)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/16)
Theft
At 11:27 a.m. a theft was reported at 4 NW 30 Road 10-1.
Criminal Damage
At 5:52 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 508 Cunnife Avenue in Pawnee Rock.
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:19 p.m. an accident was reported at 461 NW K-96 Highway.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/16)
Theft
At 9:04 a.m. theft of a check and card from her wallet was reported at 1217 Williams Street.
Burglary / Not In Progress
At 10:04 a.m. a report of someone breaking into the residence and taking items was made at 1411 20th Street.
Theft
At 10:46 a.m. theft of a bike was reported at 812 Pine Pl.
At 4:42 p.m. theft of a registration decal was reported at 3005 Morton Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:57 p.m. an accident was reported at 16th Street & Monroe Street.