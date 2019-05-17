Canvas Mineral Makeup Studio officially opens in Great Bend

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development recently celebrated new Great Bend based business and Chamber Member, Canvas Mineral Makeup Studio, with a Ribbon Cutting on May 9, 2019. Located inside the Fieldhouse at 2817 9th Street, the studio officially opened on April 4.

Canvas Cosmetics is a natural mineral makeup line, formulated and hand-crafted in small batches by Jennifer Stoddard, Owner. This proprietary line of cosmetics are free of fillers, chemical dyes, fragrances and chemical binders. Instead, naturally occurring minerals such as kaolin clay, sericite and iron oxides, are used. After nearly ten years of working with these minerals and formulating makeup, Stoddard has launched a mineral makeup studio. She is able to customize mineral products onsite for her clients.

“My aspiration is to simplify beauty beliefs and routines, while empowering women of all ages to feel confident in themselves; knowing they are wonderfully made by our creator, “ Owner Jennifer Stoddard further detailed how a life in modeling opened her eyes to the lies women are told and believe. Stoddard is passionate about changing the story and dialogue, beginning with her two daughters.

Currently, individual and group sessions are available on Thursday evenings from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Sessions include education and application techniques along with an introduction to the Canvas Mineral Makeup. Makeup application is included in the individual sessions, as well as free trial sizes for clients to take home with them. During sessions, clients will have the opportunity to purchase full-size custom products, as well as handcrafted artisan makeup brushes and accessories. When clients run out of their mineral products, they can have them refilled at the makeup studio for a reduced price.