Bob Dole promoted to Army Colonel during DC ceremony

WASHINGTON —In 1942, while he was a student at the University of Kansas, Senator Dole registered for the Army Enlisted Reserve Corps. He was called to active duty the following year and served in World War II. While deployed as an infantry lieutenant, he was severely wounded in combat and was twice cited for acts of heroism under fire. He finished his military service with two Purple Hearts and two awards of the Bronze Star Medal with “V” device for valor.

He was also awarded the American Campaign Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

I became a “full bird colonel” today at the WWII Memorial. A special thanks to the U.S. Army. God bless our men and women in uniform. pic.twitter.com/STicedutPs — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) May 16, 2019

In March, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation to promote the former U.S. Senator Bob Dole to the grade of colonel in the U.S. Army.

On Thursday, several members of the Kansas congressional delegation joined former Kansas Senator at the WWII memorial to celebrate his honorary promotion to Colonel.

It was a beautiful day for @SenatorDole’s honorary military promotion ceremony – he’s only the third person to receive this honorary promotion in history. Congratulations, Senator! pic.twitter.com/ruIPWG9Fvx — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) May 16, 2019