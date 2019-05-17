Barton Women’s Golf sets another program record with 6th place national finish

bartonsports.com

In what has been a record breaking season for the women’s golf team of Barton Community College, this week put a bow on the memorable year as the 5th ranked Cougars set a program record with its 6th place finish Thursday at the NJCAA Championships held at LPGA International Golf Course in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Having placed as high as ninth twice, most recently last season, the Cougars began the week in seventh but moved up to sixth from its second round to hold steady on the final third round as the tournament was cut short after eliminating the opening day due to weather.