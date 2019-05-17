Barton loses to Cowley 10-2 at Region 6

bartonsports.com

What went right a day prior went polar opposite Thursday as the Barton Community College baseball team was dealt a seven inning shortened 10-2 defeat to 12th ranked and 2nd seeded Cowley College in the winner’s bracket semifinal of the Region VI/Central District Tournament held at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium.

Barton drops to 36-21 with a short turn around as the defending champions play the Friday 10:00 a.m. elimination contest against 4th seeded Johnson County Community College (46-11). the victor advances to the 7:00 p.m. game with the loser having their season come to an end.

Cowley College (43-12) advances to the Friday 4:00 p.m. contest against 5th seeded Colby Community College (37-20).

Thursday Region 6 Scores

(7) Cloud County (33-23) def (39-18) (3) Butler 15-1 (6)

(4) Johnson County (45-11) def (37-20) (8) Fort Scott 9-8

(2) Cowley (42-12) def (36-20) (11) Barton 10-2 (7)

(5) Colby (36-20) def (41-29) (1) Hutchinson 12-8

Friday Schedule

Gm 9 May 17 – 10AM Johnson County (46-11) vs (36-21) Barton

Gm 10 May 17 – 1PM Cloud County (34-23) vs (41-30) Hutchinson

Gm 11 May 17 – 4PM Colby (37-20) vs (43-12) Cowley

Gm 12 May 17 – 7PM Johnson County/Barton Winner vs Cloiud County/Hutchinson Winner