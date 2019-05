Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/16)

BOOKED: Jose Villegas of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Carlton Edwards of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $1,500 cash only by defendant.

RELEASED: Josh Alonzo on BTDC warrant for possession of opiate, possession of paraphernalia after receiving $10,000 OR.

RELEASED: Peter Lim Knipperberg on BCDC case for aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, after posting a $20,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.