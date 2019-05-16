Thursday Sports Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley made quite a splash in his big league debut, homering off Michael Wacha to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Soroka turned in another strong start with three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings, but this night belonged to the 22-year-old Riley. He was called up from Triple-A before the game and homered in the second at-bat of what the Braves hope will be a long career.

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people with direct knowledge of the deal say the New York Jets have agreed to trade linebacker Darron Lee to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round draft pick. The deal is pending a physical, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the move. It also comes on the same day the team fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and installed coach Adam Gase as the acting GM.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ronald Guzman and Willie Calhoun each hit a two-run homer, and the Texas Rangers cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Shin-Soo Choo added a solo shot in the ninth inning and Nomar Mazara matched a career high with four hits as the Rangers snapped a five-game skid.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — For a minor-league team that plays its home games in flood-ravaged Iowa on the swollen banks of the Mississippi River, the season so far has presented some unusual challenges. The Quad Cities River Bandits have been forced to lug their equipment everywhere they go because they don’t yet have lockers. Worse than that, the players sometimes don’t even know where they’ll be playing the next day. The River Bandits will play 40 of their first 43 games away from their home in Davenport.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns running back Kareem Hunt knows only his actions will help him outrun a violent past. Hunt spoke for the first time since Cleveland signed him in February after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs late last season when video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman during an argument. Hunt says he’s changed and hopes he can earn back the trust of teammates and fans. He says he’s grateful to get a second chance with the Browns, his hometown team.

National Headlines

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ The Milwaukee Bucks took Game 1 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals by closing on a 10-0 run to beat the Toronto Raptors, 108-100. Brook Lopez scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 rebounds as the Bucks moved within three wins of their first trip to the Finals since 1974. Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and Kyle Lowry added 30 for Toronto, which led by seven heading into the final period.

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Erik Karlsson scored a disputed goal 5:23 into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 5-4 victory and a two-games-to-one lead in the NHL’s Western Conference final against the St. Louis Blues. Karlsson’s goal was aided by a hand pass by Timo Meier, but the officials missed it and had to allow the game-winner to stand since the play was not reviewable. Joe Thornton scored twice and Martin Jones made 28 saves for San Jose.

NEW YORK (AP) _ The New York Jets have fired Mike Maccagnan as general manager, three weeks after the NFL draft. CEO Christopher Johnson made the announcement on the team’s Twitter account, saying he made the move after assessing what would be in the Jets’ best interests. Head coach Adam Gase will serve as acting general manager until a successor is found. Both Macccagnan and Gase have denied that there was tension between the two.

UNDATED AP) _ The Minnesota Twins have placed catcher Mitch Garver on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and returned third baseman Miguel Sanó from his rehabilitation assignment. Garver was injured Tuesday night and has been diagnosed with a high sprain. He has had a breakout season, batting .329 with four doubles, nine home runs and 19 RBIs in 25 games.

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is seeking his record-setting eighth Preakness victory with 5-2 morning line favorite Improbable, who will start from the No. 4 post in a field of 13 horses. For the first time since 1951, the Preakness will not include the four horses that crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby. Everfast was added to the Preakness field three days before the race. The Dale Romans-trained horse made it a 13-horse field, the largest for the Preakness since 2009.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Francisco 4 Toronto 3

Final Tampa Bay 1 Miami 0

Final Boston 6 Colorado 5, 10 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 8 L-A Angels 7

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Baltimore 3

Final N-Y Yankees 3 Baltimore 1

Final Houston 5 Detroit 1

Final Texas 6 Kansas City 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Arizona 11 Pittsburgh 1

Final Cincinnati 6 Chi Cubs 5, 10 Innings

Final Milwaukee 5 Philadelphia 2

Final Washington 5 N-Y Mets 1

Final Atlanta 4 St. Louis 0

Final L-A Dodgers 2 San Diego 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Milwaukee 108 Toronto 100

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final OT San Jose 5 St. Louis 4