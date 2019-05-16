Suspects in death of missing Kan. man found in stolen RV to appear in court

SEDGWICK COUNTY — The two suspects being held in connection with the death of a man whose body police found in a stolen RV Monday will make their firs court appearance Thursday afternoon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

Just before 3:30p.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to report of an auto theft in progress at Englewood and MacArthur involving a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to Wichita Police Lt. Jeff Gilmore.

The investigation led authorities to a residence in the 1300 Block of South Greenwood where officers located a stolen truck and a pull-behind RV in the driveway of the home. Suspects later identified as 25-year-old Royce Thomas and 24-year-old Micaela Spencer both of Wichita were inside the truck and arrested without incident, according to Gilmore.

While investigating the stolen vehicles, officers located 50-year-old William “Billy” Callison inside the RV with multiple stab wounds. Callison who had been reported missing over the weekend was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police booked Thomas on requested charges of first-degree murder and possession of stolen property and Spencer on requested charges of first-degree murder, possession of stolen property and outstanding warrants, according to Gilmore.