Sheriff’s K-9 assists with Kan. woman’s arrest during traffic stop

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on requested drug charges after a Thursday morning traffic stop.

Just before 2a.m., deputies pulled over a Chevy Tracker for an expired 60-day tag on Interstate 35 just south of Salina, according to Sheriff’s Captain Jim Hughes.

During a conversation with the driver identified as Sarah Bransteter, 23, Wichita, the deputy discovered that she had a suspended drivers license.

Sheriff’s Office K-9 Officer Maggie was called in and detected the odor of narcotics, according to Hughes. A search of the vehicle revealed a half gram of cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Branstetter on requested charges that include, Possession of cocaine, Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Driving while suspended, License tag violation and No proof of insurance.