SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged sexual assault.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an assisted living facility in the 5800 block of North 8th Street in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

A 91-year-old woman told police she was sexually assaulted. Police have reported no arrest and there is no threat to the public at this time, according to Cruz.