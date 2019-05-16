New Public Health Educator settling into position

In early February, the Barton County Health Department hired a new public health educator to replace Janel Rose who retired after 28 years with the department. Great Bend native Cameron Jackson has been handling the job remotely as he finished up his education at Kansas State University where he will graduate this weekend. He graduates with a major in kinesiology and minor in gerontology, the scientific study of old age, the process of aging, and the particular problems of old people.

Cameron Jackson Audio

Jackson says between finishing up school and writing grant proposals, things have been hectic but is looking forward to the opportunities the new position provides.

Cameron Jackson Audio

The CDRR grant comes from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and stands for Chronic Disease Risk Reduction, a grant that provides funding for health departments across to state to help fund prevention programs.

The Barton County Health Department provides public health education through local media, presentations, and at public forums on current health issues including influenza, HIV, teen pregnancy prevention, and any disease outbreaks.

Jackson also oversees the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program that provides low-income seniors with coupons that can be exchanged for eligible foods from approved local farmers’ markets.