Local students selected as nominees for top awards at FHSU

Nominees for three top awards have been announced by the Fort Hays State University Alumni Association.

Thirty-five graduating seniors have been nominated for the 2019 Torch Award, the highest student honor, and 33 faculty were nominated by members of the class of 2019 for the Pilot Award for outstanding faculty member.

In addition, 12 graduate students who will complete their degrees this spring were nominated for the association’s Lighthouse Award to honor the outstanding student completing graduate studies.

The Torch and Pilot Awards, created in 1974, are presented every year at the Graduate and Faculty Dinner in advance of Commencement. The Lighthouse Award was created in 2018.

Torch Award and Lighthouse Award candidates are nominated by members of the faculty on the basis of classroom excellence, participation in professional organizations and involvement in student, civic or research activities.

Pilot Award candidates are nominated on the basis of classroom excellence, ongoing research and service activities.

Nominees for the Torch Award and the Lighthouse Award are listed alphabetically by hometown. The list excludes one student who requested privacy.

Torch Award Nominees

ABILENE (67410): Bryan Hirsch, a double major in history and secondary education, is an Abilene High School graduate.

ANDALE (67001): Abbie Maxwell, majoring in nursing, is an Andale High School graduate.

BELOIT (67420): Remington Behrends, majoring in communication sciences and disorders, is a Beloit High School graduate.

Arrica Overmiller, a double major in radiologic technology and medical diagnostic imaging, is a Beloit High School graduate.

BENNINGTON (67422): Dustin Stanley, majoring in organizational leadership, is a Bennington High School graduate.

CHANUTE (66720): Zoie Stewart, majoring in communication sciences and disorders, is a Chanute High School graduate.

CLAY CENTER (67432): Tori Ihnen, majoring in English, is a Clay Center Community High School graduate.

COLBY (67701): Connor Mountford, majoring in political science, is a Colby High School graduate.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (80911): Alexis-Athena Wyatt, majoring in English education, is a Widefield High School graduate.

ELLIS (67637): Kori Clark, majoring in psychology, is an Ellis High School graduate.

FLAGLER, Colo. (80804): Adam Daniel, majoring in tourism and hospitality management, is a Flagler High School graduate.

GREAT BEND (67530): Kiley Heine, majoring in sociology, is a Great Bend High School graduate.

Kaylan Lagerman Garcia, majoring in psychology, is a Great Bend High School graduate.

HAYS (67601): Nicole Feyerherm, majoring in English, is a Hays High School graduate.

Nicholas Glassman, a double major in accounting and management, is a Hays High School graduate.

Cameron Klaus, majoring in finance, is a Hays High School graduate.

Russell Krug, majoring in geosciences, is a Thomas More Prep-Marian High School graduate.

Monica Michaud, majoring in computer science, is a Thomas More Prep-Marian High School graduate.

Adam Schibi, majoring in accounting, is a Thomas More Prep-Marian High School graduate.

Rebecca Stegman, majoring in organizational leadership, is a Hays High School graduate.

Courtney Storer, majoring in medical diagnostic imaging, is a Hays High School graduate.

HUTCHINSON (67502): Josh Hermes, a double major in music and secondary education, is a Trinity Catholic High School graduate.

KANSAS CITY (66106): Diane Hernandez-Ramirez, majoring in organizational leadership, is a Turner High School graduate.

LARNED (67550): Marley Palmer, majoring in nursing, is a Larned High School graduate.

LIBERAL (67901): Maricela Alonso, majoring in elementary education, is a Liberal High School graduate.

LYONS (67554): Kayla Reid, a double major in communication sciences and disorders and organizational leadership, is a Lyons High School graduate.

MCDONALD (67745): Anna-Lura “Allie” Frisbie, majoring in accounting, is a Cheylin High School graduate.

NEOSHO, Mo. (64850): Hanna Selman, majoring in art, is a Neosho High School graduate.

OBERLIN (67749): Baron Green, majoring in accounting, is a Decatur Community High School graduate.

RUSSELL (67665): Roy Koech, majoring in criminal justice, is a Creek Valley High School graduate.

SALINA (67401): Anneka Sundell, majoring in criminal justice, is a Salina South High School graduate.

SCOTT CITY (67871): Rachel Kropp, a double major in finance and accounting, is a Scott Community High School graduate.

TRIBUNE (67879): Brooke Wineinger, majoring in communication sciences and disorders, is a Greeley County High School graduate.

WHITEWATER (67154): Braden Allmond, majoring in physics, is a Fredric Remington High School graduate.

WICHITA (67214): Micquille Robinson, majoring in construction management, is a Wichita Northwest High School graduate.

Lighthouse Award Nominees

ARCADIA, Neb. (68815): Celeste Gould, completing a Master of Science in speech language pathology.

CLAFLIN (67525): Katie Hipp, completing a Master of Science in speech language pathology.

ELLIS (67637): Alicia Kroeger, completing a Master of Business Administration.

GARDEN CITY (67846): Ricky Carrasco, completing a Master of Business Administration (human resource management).

HAYS (67601): Kiera Schwarz, completing a Master of Business Administration (finance).

HILL CITY (67642) & JOPLIN, Mo. (64801): Judy Sansom, completing a Master of Arts (English).

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (92646): Rodiel “Kirby” Baloy, completing an Education Specialist degree in advanced professional studies (education leadership).

HUTCHINSON (67502): Jared Ridder, completing a Master of Science (biology).

LARNED (67550): Jessica Johnson, completing a Master of Science (health and human performance).

SALINA (67401): Addison Tritt, completing a Master of Professional Studies (human resource management).

SENECA (66538): Kayce Feldkamp, completing a Master of Business Administration, (accounting).

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (80031): Cyrus Green, completing a Master of Science degree in geosciences (geology).

Nominees for the Pilot Award are listed alphabetically.

Dr. Ivalah Allen, associate professor of music and theatre.

Micki Armstrong, academic advisor for sociology.

Dr. Lexey Bartlett, associate professor of English.

Erica Bittel, instructor of art and design.

Dr. Emily Breit, associate professor of economics, finance and accounting.

Dr. Sarah Broman, assistant professor of teacher education.

Dr. Keith Campbell, professor of sociology.

Dr. Gordon Carlson, associate professor of communication studies.

Arlea Carmack, FHSU Virtual College instructor of advanced education programs.

Dr. Betsy Crawford, assistant professor of advanced education programs.

Reade Dowda, assistant professor of advanced education programs.

Dr. Keith Dreiling, professor of mathematics.

Dr. Anthony Gabel, associate professor of management.

Dr. Eric Gillock, professor of biological sciences.

Dr. Mitch Greer, assistant professor of biological sciences.

Dr. Glenn Growe, assistant professor of economics, finance and accounting.

Dr. Jung Hee, assistant professor of social work.

Dr. Rose Helens-Hart, assistant professor of applied business studies.

Dr. Chris Hober, professor of nursing.

Dr. Bob Keener, assistant professor of agriculture.

Brooke Mann, instructor of psychology.

Dr. Brian Maricle, associate professor of biological sciences.

Dr. Helen Miles, assistant professor of health and human performance.

Dr. Kim Perez, associate professor of history.

Dr. Wendy Rohleder-Sook, assistant professor of political science.

Dr. Mindy Salmans, lecturer for advanced education programs.

Dr. Sam Schreyer, associate professor of economics, finance and accounting.

Dr. Carl Singleton, professor of English.

Dr. Kevin Splichal, assistant professor of advanced education programs.

Dr. Jian Sun, professor of political science.

Dr. April Terry, assistant professor of criminal justice.

Dr. Juti Winchester, assistant professor of history.

Dr. Hsin-Yen Yang, associate professor of communication studies.