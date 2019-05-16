GBRC – One Day Stem Explorations with LEGO Workshop

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a one-day STEM Explorations With LEGO® Workshop that will give children a chance to explore engineering principles using LEGO®. Get ready to engineer up with Play-Well TEKnologies and tens of thousands of LEGO® parts. Design and build as never before and explore your craziest ideas in a supportive environment. An experienced instructor will challenge students to engineer at the next level. This camp is open to children ages 6 – 12 years old and will be held on Saturday, June 1st, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Recreation Commission in the Burnside Room located at 1214 Stone Street. The entry fee is $35.00 and is due by Friday, May 24th. Pizza, fruit and beverages will be provided for lunch.

This workshop will just give you an example of all the fun activities children ages 5 through 7 will experience in the Super Hero Engineering With LEGO® Camp and in the Bash Em Bots Engineering With LEGO® Camp for children ages 8 through 12. Both camps run July 15th through 18th. The entry deadline for the 4-Day Camps is set for Monday, July 8th. Staff from Play-Well TEKnologies will also be on hand to run these camps.

To learn more about the One Day Workshop or these Camps, check out the web page at www.play-well.org. Students will not take home any LEGO® during these programs. All materials used are the property of Play-Well TEKnologies and are not for sale or distribution.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Online enrollment is now available on the website. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.