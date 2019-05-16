Friday Weather

Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 66. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1am. Low around 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.