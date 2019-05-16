Ellinwood residents close to having a local pharmacy

The Ellinwood Hospital & Clinic completes a Community Health Needs Assessment every three years. Over the past 10 years, the community identified obtaining a pharmacy as the top priority. The logistics of bringing a pharmacy to Ellinwood started in mid-2016 and now is just weeks away from opening its doors.

The Red Haus Pharmacy is expected to open in early June at 19 North Humbolt Avenue, in the old Bank of the West building.

Pharmacist Ryan Stratmann says he will work with anyone looking to transfer prescriptions to The Red Haus.

“Every patient will be a new patient,” said Stratmann. “We will need you to come in and fill out paperwork with basic information. As far as transferring your prescriptions, we just need a list of what medications you get, what pharmacy they were at, a phone number, and we take care of the rest.”

Stratmann is originally from Geneseo, attended Quivira Heights High School and currently resides in Great Bend with his family. He received his pharmacy degree from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy and has been working locally since 2009.

The Ellinwood Hospital District was awarded $200,000 in tax credits and raised over $287,000 for the pharmacy and outreach clinic project over 18 months. Using the funds and a generous donation, the district purchased, renovated, and equipped the building at the corner of US 56 Highway.

As for the name, Stratmann says Red Haus ties into the German heritage of Ellinwood.

“That was the reason we picked that spelling, H-A-U-S,” Stratmann said. “It’s a homage to the lineage of the town which has strong German roots. If you come into the store, you’ll see where the “red” in Red Haus came.”

Red Haus will have brand-name and generic prescriptions, one-day coordination to pick up all your prescriptions for the month at once, drive-thru service, and local delivery.

The remaining funds raised will be used to renovate a portion of the Medical Arts building on Main Street into an outreach clinic.