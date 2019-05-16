Cottonwood District – Annual Ellis County Wheat Plot Field Day May 23rd

Wheat growers make plans to attend the Cottonwood District – Ellis County Wheat Variety Plot Field Day on Thursday, May 23rd beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Come hear what Extension specialist have to say about each variety. There is always some-thing in the plot to see and learn from, whether it is about the individual varieties, insects or diseases that are sometimes spotted in the plot.

The field day location is North of the Victoria Exit on Cathedral Rd. go 1.5 miles West on Fairground Rd.

A free meal and refreshments will immediately follow the field day.

All interested people are invited to attend. No RSVP necessary. In case of inclement weather, it will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Victoria, 503 Main Street.