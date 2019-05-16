Bat Cats schedule First Pitch Banquet

The Great Bend Bat Cats 2019 summer baseball season will be here soon. Welcome in the new season and help raise needed operating funds by attending the First Pitch Banquet on Thursday night May 30th at the Knights of Columbus in Great Bend from 5 to 9pm.

This pulled pork fundraiser will include a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction that features sports memorabilia, grips and rounds of golf at Colbert Hills in Manhattan. Enjoy free beer during social hour from 6 to 7pm, dinner served at seven followed by introductions of the 2019 Bat Cats. Guest speakers include former Barton Cougar and major league pitcher Steve Edlefsen and 21 year major league baseball veteran pitcher Mark Kroon.

Tickets are $8 dollars per plate in advance and $10 dollars at the door. Kids 14 and under with a paid ticket receive a free team pack of baseball cards. The event is free to the public for those who wish not to eat dinner.

For tickets, call roger ward at 620-282-8159 or email at wardobcc@yahoo.com