Cop Shop (5/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/15)

Criminal Damage

At 12:49 a.m. criminal damage was reported at NE 10 Road & NE 10 Avenue.

Falls

At 12:53 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 51 SW 60 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:11 a.m. a vehicle versus sign accident was reported at Patton Road & Railroad Avenue.

At 11:48 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 30 Road & NE 10 Avenue.

Theft

At 12:29 p.m. a theft was reported at 852 S. Main Street in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/15)

Criminal Damage

At 8:28 a.m. a report of damaging a window on the building was made at 1401 Cherry Ln.

Theft

At 9:27 a.m. theft of money was reported at 1560 K-96 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:11 a.m. an accident was reported at Patton Road & Railroad Avenue.

At 10:13 a.m. Thomas Elffner was northbound at 10th and Patton and struck Robert Reiter’s vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign.

At 11:01 a.m. an accident was reported in the 5700 block of 10th Street.

At 11:48 a.m. an unknown driver struck the legally parked vehicle of Deanna Swank at 2701 24th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:26 p.m. an officer arrested Tiffany Wedgeworth on a warrant at 2400 10th Street.

At 1:54 p.m. an officer arrested Patrick Doty at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 4:42 p.m. a report of someone damaging her vehicle was made at 1408 Roosevelt Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:46 p.m. a report of someone breaking into the residence at 1415 12th Street and taking items was made.

Criminal Damage

At 8:38 p.m. a report of criminal damage to property was made at 805 Williams Street.