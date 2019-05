BOOKED: Tiffany Wedgworth of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Patrick Doty of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for giving worthless check x2 with a bond set at $408.04 cash only.

RELEASED: Patrick Doty of Great Bend on BTDC warrant after posting a bond of $408.04 cash.