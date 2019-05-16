2019 Region 6/Central District Tournament Scores and Schedule

May 15-19 – Eck Stadium – Wichita, KS

2019 NJCAA Region VI / Central District Baseball Playoffs

Wednesday Scores

(11) Barton (35-20) def (39-17) (3) Butler 6-3

(2) Cowley (41-12) def (33-22) (7) Cloud County 8-0 (7)

(1) Hutchinson (40-19) def (37-19) (8) Fort Scott 15-2 (5)

(5) Colby (35-20) def (45-10) (4) Johnson County 12-11 (10)

Thursday Schedule

Gm 5 May 16 – 10AM Butler (39-18) vs (33-23) Cloud County

Gm 6 May 16 – 1PM Fort Scott (37-20) vs (45-11) Johnson County

Gm 7 May 16 – 4PM Barton (36-20) vs (42-12) Cowley

Gm 8 May 16 – 7PM Hutchinson (41-29) vs (36-20) Colby