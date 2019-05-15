Man guilty of stalking women who worked at Kan. massage parlors

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 67-year-old man accused of stalking several women who worked at massage parlors has been found guilty on eight of 10 federal charges against him.

Robert Gross, who has a criminal record dating back to the 1960s, was convicted Wednesday on two of four stalking charges and six gun-related charges.

Federal prosecutors accused Gross of stalking several women between Oct. 1 and Dec. 22, 2017, mostly employees of massage parlors in Lawrence and Johnson County, Kansas. The women told police their cars were keyed, screws drilled into their tires and their windows smashed out.

The jury was shown a video of Gross abusing a Lawrence massage parlor worker. Charges are pending in that case.

Gross’ attorney presented no evidence during the trial.

Gross was arrested in December 2017 after buying two guns in Liberty, Missouri.