Kansas teen dead, 4 hospitalized after rear-end crash

STONE COUNTY, Mo — One person died in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Wednesday in Stone County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Toyota Tundra driven by Gideon M. Dunn, 37, Branson, was eastbound on Mo. 76 two miles west of Branson. The pickup rear-ended a 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Carlos G. Garate, 41, Emporia that had slowed to make a turn.

A passenger in the van 13-year-old Ace Garate was transported to Cox Hospital in Branson where he died.

EMS also transported Carlos Garate and three other passengers from the van including Alina B. Garate, 64, Amy Garate, 37 and Mercedes Garate, 64, all of Emporia to Cox Hospital in Branson for treatment of minor injuries.

Dunn and Ace Garate were not wearing seat belts, according to the MSHP.