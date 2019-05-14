Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals are bringing up top prospect Nicky Lopez from Triple-A Omaha, and he could make his big league debut when Kansas City opens a series against Texas on Tuesday night. Right-hander Jake Newberry was optioned to Omaha in a corresponding roster move Monday. The Royals will still need to make a move with their 40-man roster before facing the Rangers.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Troy men’s basketball transfer Javan Johnson has signed with Iowa State. Johnson, who averaged 10.4 points a game last season, will join the team next fall. Johnson will sit out next season due to the NCAA’s transfer guidelines and be eligible to play the next two seasons after that. Johnson, a 6-foot-7 forward, started all 30 games as a sophomore for the Trojans in 2018-19.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback EJ Manuel, who was signed this offseason to compete for a backup job, has decided to retire after four seasons with Buffalo and one season with Oakland. Manuel was the 16th overall pick of the Bills in the 2013 draft, going 6-11 while struggling to live up to expectations. His decision was announced as part of several moves the Chiefs made to reshape their 90-man roster Monday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Longtime NFL coach Gunther Cunningham, who emigrated from postwar Germany as a child and then dedicated his life to football, has died after a brief illness. He was 72. Cunningham’s wife, Rene, said in a statement that he died Saturday.

National Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The NHL Western Conference playoffs between St. Louis and San Jose stand all square at a game apiece. The Blues outskated the Sharks 4-2. Defensemen Vince Dunn and Robert Bortuzzo scored second-period goals that helped the Blues overcome another big game from San Jose’s Logan Couture. Dunn’s second goal of the postseason gave the Blues a 2-0 lead and Bortuzzo then added his first career playoff goal late in the period after Couture had tied the game.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, a towering two-run shot in the third inning against Minnesota ace Jose Berrios that fueled a 5-4 victory over the Twins. Ohtani, who made his 2019 debut last week in his return from Tommy John elbow surgery, reached base on four of his five plate appearances.

CHICAGO (AP) _ Yoán Moncada hit two of Chicago’s four solo homers and Reynaldo López pitched 7 2/3 effective innings, leading the White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians. José Abreu and Welington Castillo also connected for Chicago, which earned its third straight win. The White Sox also improved to 4-3 against the Indians this season after they went 5-14 against the Tribe last year.

DETROIT (AP) — Aledmys Diaz, Robinson Chirinos, Jake Marisnick and Alex Bregman homered for Houston, which extended its winning streak to six games with the win over Detroit. Brad Peacock allowed a run and three hits in five innings for Houston, which has won nine of its last 10 games. The AL West-leading Astros knocked Matthew Boyd out of the game in four innings.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has blocked prosecutors from using video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaging in paid sex at a massage parlor. Judge Leonard Hanser ruled Monday that Jupiter police did not follow proper procedures after installing the hidden cameras that secretly recorded Kraft visiting the Orchids of Asia Day Spa twice in January.

Monday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 8 Detroit 1

Final L-A Angels 5 Minnesota 4

Final Chi White Sox 5 Cleveland 2

Final Seattle 6 Oakland 5, 10 Innings

Baltimore at N-Y Yankees 6:35 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 7 Milwaukee 4

Final Arizona 9 Pittsburgh 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 4 San Jose 2