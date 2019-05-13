Task force effort brings 219 arrests in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say 219 people were arrested and 583 warrants were cleared during a crime-fighting initiative in Kansas City, Kansas.

The effort involving local, state and federal agencies was called Operation Lateral Storm.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler said Monday the task force ran from March 1 until the end of April and targeted gang, drug and gun activity. Officers concentrated on five districts with the most crime in the city.

Officers investigated drugs being smuggled in Kansas City, Kansas when it led to a search warrant at a residence. Approximately 13 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 kilo’s of Heroin seized! Great bust!! pic.twitter.com/g5qOFQjsJr — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) April 23, 2019

Zeigler said this type of operation has a long-term impact on crime because it targets the worst criminals and results in them getting long prison sentences.

The initiative had a budget of $60,000 to cover overtime for officers. It falls under the U.S. Marshals’ nationwide crime reduction initiative called Operation Triple Beam.