Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Samuel J. ”Sam” Ward, age 96, passed away May 11, 2019, at Almost Home, Great Bend. He was born January 4, 1923, at Joplin, Mo., to Grover Cleveland and Martha Jane Ward. Sam married Anneliese Fruehauf July 17, 1949, at Hudson. She survives.

Sam, a resident of Great Bend since 1935 coming from Joplin, Mo., was a lifelong farmer and stockman, belonging to First Christian Church, Great Bend. His passion was farming, but also enjoyed woodworking, carving, fishing and hunting.

Survivors include wife, Anneliese Ward, of the home; one son, Robert Ward of Anthony; two daughters, Mildred Dills and Karen Spears both of Great Bend; three grandchildren Donnie Beeler, Duane Spears and Tracey Spears; and many great grandchildren. Sam was preceded in passing by two brothers, Bob and Grover, Jr.; four sisters, Ellie, Mary, Violet, Jewel; three additional young siblings; and two sons-in-law, Bennie Dills and Al Spears.

Funeral services have been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at First Christian Church, Great Bend, with Rev. Joshua Leu officiating. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to First Christian Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

